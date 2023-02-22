Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United duo could return to squad but one player is ruled out

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Antony could be fit enough to face Barcelona, but one player is unavailable. 

Manchester United face Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday night and Erik ten Hag’s side will be fancying their chances after an impressive result in the opening game.

The game ended 2-2, but after the season Barcelona are having Manchester United fans should be pleased with holding the Spanish giants to a draw, particularly away from home.

As they look to face Barcelona in the second leg, Ten Hag has spoken to the media and confirmed that both Maguire and Antony could be available, but Anthony Martial isn’t fit enough to make the squad.

Martial’s absence this season has been a huge disappointment for Manchester United. Wout Weghorst was signed during the January transfer window, but having two different strikers available with two completely different profiles would have been hugely beneficial for Ten Hag.

Martial has only featured twice in the Premier League this year.

