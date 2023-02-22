Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has made quite an impression since breaking into the first-team scene this season.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has been starting regularly for Jurgen Klopp’s side and he has managed to outperform seasoned individuals like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho so far.

The Spaniard is undoubtedly a prodigious talent with a massive future ahead of him and his performances have caught the attention of a number of European clubs.

A report from Fichajes claims that European giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are monitoring his situation closely. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants are prepared to come forward with an official proposal for the young midfielder at the end of the season.

Barcelona could certainly use a player like him, especially with Sergio Busquets on his way out of the club.

Bajcetic could be the ideal long-term replacement for the Spanish international. Furthermore, the opportunity to return to Spain could be a tempting proposition for the youngster.

As far as Real Madrid are concerned, they will have to plan for a future without Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Florentino Perez has already brought in a number of quality young midfielders over the years and Bajcetic would be another superb acquisition.

However, the player has a long-term contract at Liverpool and the Reds are unlikely to sanction the departure of their most talented young prospect right now. Klopp has shown tremendous faith in the player and has given him ample game time this season. It seems unlikely that the youngster will look to push for a move away from Anfield in the near future.