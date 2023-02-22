Exclusive: Arsenal star had offers from Italy and Spain before signing new contract

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny had offers from Italy and Spain before signing a new contract.

Elneny recently signed a new contract keeping him at Arsenal until 2024. The Egyptian midfielder isn’t a regular for the Gunners due to the excellent form of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey this season, but having squad depth with the hectic schedule that comes with playing in Europe is heavily important.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Elneny did have offers from other clubs, including from Italy, Spain and Turkey, but the Arsenal midfielder loves the club and has a great relationship with Arteta.

From the outside looking in, Elneny looks like a great character to have around the Arsenal dressing room. The Egyptian midfielder always looks positive on the sidelines and looks to make an impact whenever called upon, rather than sitting around sulking for not playing.

Elneny had offers to leave the club and could easily have joined a side in Spain, Turkey, or Italy, but chose to stick with Arsenal despite knowing he isn’t a guaranteed starter.