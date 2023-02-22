Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund midfielder will leave this summer and has approaches from Europe

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud will leave the club this summer and has offers from around Europe.

Dahoud has only managed five league appearances for Borussia Dortmund this season. The emergence of Jude Bellingham has made it difficult for Dahoud to find regular game time for the German club.

The German international has played less than 200 minutes in the Bundesliga this season and it’s probably time he looked for a new challenge during the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Dahoud will be leaving Dortmund at the end of the season and he has offers from around Europe.

Romano has confirmed that Dahoud has offers from both Italy and Spain and will now look to choose his preferred club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Dortmund are believed to be looking to start a new era with a new midfield ahead of next season. Dahoud’s game time could be increased if Jude Bellingham does leave the club, but it appears Dortmund are happy to get rid of the German midfielder.