Chelsea remain interested in 19-year-old midfielder Arsen Zakharyan who is expected to move in the summer.

Despite being just 19 years old Zakharyan has been a regular for Dynamo Moscow over the last couple of years.

The young midfielder is one of the brightest young talents in Europe and a move to a bigger club is seemingly likely during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea had been linked with a move for Zakharyan, and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea remain interested in the 19-year-old, who is expected to move in the summer.

Zakharyan is capable of playing in a host of positions in midfield and attack. The Dynamo Moscow man can play out wide, as well as in attacking midfielder, but has also played in a slightly deeper midfield role.

Joining Chelsea appears to be the next logical step for all youngsters across Europe at the moment, with Todd Boehly stockpiling players.

Planning for the future and bringing in up-and-coming talent from around the globe has been Boehly’s strategy since buying the club last year, but Chelsea fans are yet to see positive results.