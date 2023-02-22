Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is edging closer to signing a new contract.

Alejandro Garnacho is one of the brightest young prospects at Manchester United. The eighteen-year-old Argentinian joined the Red Devils in 2019, and has since gone on to make a name for himself with some impressive performances for the youth teams, before bursting onto the scene at senior level this season.

Despite being just 18 years old, Garnacho is already keeping senior players out of the team, and understandably, Manchester United are looking to tie him down to a new deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Manchester United are close to agreeing a new contract for Garnacho, with talks advanced.

Romano has also claimed that talks to extend the contracts of David De Gea and Diogo Dalot are ongoing, with talks expected to start soon with Luke Shaw.

Due to his age and being in the Manchester United academy up until the last year or so, Garnacho is likely to be on minimal wages. Extending his current deal and offering him terms suitable for a senior player will be necessary to try and avoid him having his head turned by other clubs interested in signing the young winger.