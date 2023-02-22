Exclusive: UCL tie against Bayern Munich could be crucial for the future of PSG man

PSG have only won once in their last four games and could be knocked out of the Champions League if they fail to get a result against Bayern Munich.

PSG lost the opening leg against Bayern Munich by a single goal in the Champions League with Kingsley Coman scoring against his former club.

PSG were fortunate to win in Ligue 1 against Lille at the weekend, with Lionel Messi bailing the French club out with a last-minute free-kick.

With PSG expected to win Ligue 1 every single season, the future of Christophe Galtier could rest solely on the Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano has addressed the future of Galtier at PSG as they look to cling on to their Champions League status.

“PSG plan to continue with Christophe Galtier until at the least the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich. They plan to back their manager so they want to give him confident as this game is crucial to the future of the team. There’s been no direct contact with Thomas Tuchel as of yet,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

If PSG are knocked out of the Champions League then you’d imagine the pressure would really mount on Galtier. As mentioned, PSG are expected to win the Ligue 1 title, so whoever is in charge of the club may be in trouble regardless of their league form, as we saw with Mauricio Pochettino.