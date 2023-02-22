Former Premier League manager turns down West Ham job

West Ham United are reportedly keen on appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their manager.

However, reports claim that the Argentine manager has rejected the chance to manage the Hammers.

David Moyes could be sacked following a series of disappointing results and West Ham are looking at potential replacements.

The Hammers are currently 18th in the league table and they could be relegated from the Premier League if they do not improve over the next few months.

The Hammers are thought to be keeping tabs on Rafael Benitez as well.

Mauricio Pochettino is currently out of a job since leaving Paris Saint-Germain and he has been linked with a return to the Premier League for months now.

His former club Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on him as well as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte if the Italian manager decides to leave in the summer.

Pochettino has now turned down the opportunity to manage West Ham and it seems that he’s waiting for a bigger club.

As for West Ham, it will be interesting to see if Moyes can help them improve add preserve their status as a Premier League club.