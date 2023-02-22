“He’s going to move on’ – Insider thinks West Ham attacker is leaving the club

Michail Antonio’s days at West Ham United could be numbered according to a former striker for the club in his weekly column.

According to former Hammer Frank McAvennie, Antonio could find himself leaving the club if his form doesn’t improve, with Danny Ings and Gianluca Scamacca the Jamaican international’s competition at London Stadium.

I think Paqueta is a wonderful player, but you need quality players around him as well,” he said to West Ham Zone.

Antonio is going to move on I think. So we’ll see. It’s going to be a summer of change. We’ll see what happens.”

Scamacca has had his injury problems since arriving at West Ham, as he is currently sidelined with a knee injury that has seen him miss five matches but when fully fit he has been the hammers’ focal point, while Ings is another option that David Moyes has at his disposal who offers that deadly eye for goal.

Ings has a reputation as an excellent ball striker
Antonio has shown in the minutes he’s been given this season that he is still very effective with his hold-up play so he still has what it takes to be a first choice striker, but perhaps more so away from West Ham.

