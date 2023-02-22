Paul Merson has spoken about the Carabao Cup final this weekend, saying he feels sorry for Newcastle with Nick Pope suspended for the match.

The England goalkeeper was sent off for handball against Liverpool, meaning he will sit out Newcastle’s first major final since 1999, and with second-choice keeper Martin Dubravka cup-tied after having played for the Magpies’ final opponents Manchester United this season, it means Lloris Karius will be featuring for Eddie Howe’s side.

Merson, in his latest Sky Sports column, says that he thinks the rules around suspensions have to be altered after plenty of debate around the situation.

“I feel for Newcastle.

“It’s such a shame with the Nick Pope situation, I think the rules have got to change. You’re talking about someone who has been sent off in a totally different competition. It’s not the Premier League. He’s now going to miss a final that he might never get the chance to play in again. It’s such a shame.”

The former midfielder admitted he is now concerned for Newcastle’s chances at Wembley and cannot see them winning.

“I don’t see anything but a Man United win now. You’re talking about playing your third-choice goalkeeper against United who are bang in form.

“If there was one player that Eddie Howe would want in his team for that final it’s Pope. Pope saves you. I am worried for Newcastle.”

The match is also Man United’s first final since 2017, when they achieved glory in the Europa League after beating Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm.

That year also saw them win the EFL Cup when two Zlatan Ibrahimovic goals helped the Red Devils on their way to a 3-2 win over Southampton.