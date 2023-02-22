Leeds United fans have been eagerly anticipating the impact of new manager Javi Garcia on their club.

With the departure of Jesse Marsch, the former manager who had been widely celebrated for his attacking style of play, there has been much speculation about how Garcia will approach the team’s tactics and which players will feature prominently in his plans.

One player who has caught the eye of journalist Dean Jones is Georgino Rutter.

The 20-year-old striker was signed by Leeds for a club record fee of £35.5 million from Hoffenheim, where he made 64 appearances and scored 11 goals while assisting another 8.

Jones believes that Garcia’s preferred system of playing a 4-4-2 could suit Rutter perfectly, alongside Patrick Bamford and that the new manager will “unleash” the attacker.

Jones told GiveMeSport:

“Typically, Gracia has played a 4-4-2 for many of his games as a coach and the front pairing has been crucial to the functioning of the team. “Leeds have been crying out for more of a goal threat. I would not be surprised if he decides to unleash Rutter as he could be quickly effective with good support, alongside the right partner. I think that will be one of his priorities and with Bamford, this might work.”

The journalist’s comments have certainly piqued the interest of Leeds United fans, who are keen to see how Garcia will use Rutter in his plans.

The striker’s impressive record in Germany suggests that he could be a valuable addition to the team, and if Garcia is able to get the best out of him, it could make a significant difference to Leeds’ fortunes in the Premier League.

Garcia is no stranger to the Premier League, having previously managed Watford. In his first full season in 2017/2018, he led the team to an impressive 11th place finish in the league and guided them to a FA Cup final for the first time in 35 years.

Despite this success, Garcia was unexpectedly fired after a poor start to the following season. Nonetheless, his experience in the league should stand him in good stead as he takes on the challenge of guiding Leeds United to Premier League safety.