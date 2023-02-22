Jurgen Klopp targetting four major signings in the summer but faces huge problem

Jurgen Klopp is preparing for a rebuild at Liverpool in the summer but faces a major problem leading up to the next transfer market.

The German coach is targetting at least three and possibly as many as four major signings this summer, reports the Mirror, with Jude Bellingham being at the top of that list.

The 19-year-old is seen as being a central part of Klopp’s rebuilding plans at Anfield but there is a major problem standing in the Reds’ way.

According to the report, Liverpool need to be in the Champions League next season to help finance this rebuild back to the top and at present, that looks very unlikely.

Liverpool are currently sitting in eighth position in the Premier League table, seven points away from the top four. The Merseyside club have also lost the Champions League route back into the competition as their 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday has essentially ended the tie.

Without the competition, signing Bellignham will be very tough, and attracting other stars will be too as Arsenal, Man United and Newcastle can all be viewed as more exciting projects to be a part of now, while Man City will always be there when it comes to the English clubs.