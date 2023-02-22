La Liga giants winning the race for Chelsea star with contact already made

Christian Pulisic’s time at Stamford Bridge doesn’t look like it will last much longer following the Blues’ recent spending spree and a La Liga giant is interested in taking the American in the summer.

The West London club signed Raheem Sterling in Pulisic’s position last summer and in January added to their depth for that role by bringing in Mykhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea will now need to start trimming their squad to make it easier for Graham Potter to manage and bring in cash for other signings.

Pulisic is likely going to be one of the players on that list and Atletico Madrid are interested in the winger.

According to Todofichajes, Diego Simeone is a fan of the Chelsea star and wanted to sign him last August. Yannick Carrasco has been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano and should that happen, Pulisic could arrive in his place.

Contact is said to have already been made between Atletico and the American’s representatives and the signing of the winger will cost the La Liga giants at least €40m, according to the report.