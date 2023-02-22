Leeds United have appointed Javi Gracia as their new manager on a flexible contract.

The Spaniard will see his deal run out at the end of the season but Leeds could offer him longer terms if he manages to keep them in the Premier League.

However, reports claim that his arrival has now put January signing Weston McKennie’s future in doubt.

The Juventus midfielder joined Leeds on loan during the January transfer window and he wanted to play under his compatriot Jesse Marsch.

It remains to be seen whether Gracia is prepared to give the USA international ample chances during the second half of the campaign.

McKennie needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. There have been reports that the midfielder could make his move to Leeds permanent at the end of the season.

Leeds have the option to sign him permanently but they can only trigger the option if the midfielder makes 10 appearances this campaign. So far the American International has featured 4 times and it remains to be seen whether Gracia is prepared to integrate him into his starting lineup.