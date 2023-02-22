Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing the Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has 15 goals and 4 assists across all competitions. He has impressed in the Championship with his performances and Leeds are eyeing up a move for him as per Teamtalk.

It is no secret that Leeds needs to add more goals to their side and Gyokeres could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Apparently, the likes of Bournemouth and Everton were keen on the player during the January transfer window however Coventry refused to sell him midway through the campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can secure his services at the end of the season.

The Whites recently appointed Javi Gracia as their new manager and it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard can guide the into safety this season.

Leeds cannot hope to attract top talents without the lure of Premier League football and it is imperative that they do not drop down to the Championship in the summer.

The Whites have been overly reliant on Rodrigo Moreno as their main goalscorer this season. While they do have Patrick Bamford at their disposal, the former Chelsea striker has not been at his best.

Leeds will have to bring in another reliable goalscorer and Gyokeres certainly fits the bill.

The opportunity to play for a Premier League club will be an attractive proposition for the Coventry City forward and Leeds could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.