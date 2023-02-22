Leicester City lining up ambitious move for Juventus star

Leicester City are reportedly eyeing Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as a potential replacement for Caglar Soyuncu, whose contract is set to expire this summer.

The Turkish international has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, and reports suggest that a deal between the player and the Spanish club may already be in place.

Calcio Mercato reports that the Foxes are “serious” about signing Bremer and are willing to spend up to €40 million for the 25-year-old centre-back.

The report also suggests that Leicester City could move quickly to secure his services to stay ahead of the competition.

Bremer joined Juventus for a fee of around €41 million and has become a key part of Massimiliano Allegri’s defense, making 24 appearances for the Italian club this season and scoring two goals.

However, with Juventus knocked out of the Champions League, the club is reportedly considering cutting its wage bill, making Bremer a potential target for interested clubs.

Leicester City have struggled this season and currently sit 14th on the table with just 24 points, only four points ahead of the relegation zone.

Adding Bremer to the squad would provide a boost to the team’s defense and fill the void that will be left by

However, Leicester City will face stiff competition for Bremer’s signature. The Brazilian defender is sure to attract attention from other clubs, particularly if he continues to impress for Juventus in the second half of the season.

Ultimately, the decision to sign Bremer may come down to Leicester City’s performance in the remainder of the season.

If the team can turn things around and finish strong, it may have a better chance of convincing the defender to join. But if the Foxes continue to struggle, Bremer may look elsewhere for his next move.