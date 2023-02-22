Liverpool hope to sign ‘special’ defender in potentially record breaking transfer – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are hoping to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol according to a top football journalist ahead of the summer transfer window.

These words come from Fabrizio Romano, who has said on his Youtube channel that the Reds are in the mix to sign the Croatian.

“Keep an eye also on Josko Gvardiol because many top clubs are monitoring him.

“Chelsea wanted him last summer, also Manchester City and Liverpool are monitoring the player. There’s a lot of interest, but nothing will be decided in February, March – it will take time.”

The 21-year old has been the subject of countless transfer rumours from across Europe and it is still no clearer as to where he may end up come August.

Romano also dropped a hint that any club that lures him away from Leipzig will have to break the bank with Die Roten Bullen holding out for a world record fee for a defender, one that will likely blow the £80million fee that Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire out of the water.

“We know that Leipzig want to make Gvardiol the most expensive centre-back ever,” he said. “This is a crucial point in the story.

“Many clubs are keeping an eye on him. Liverpool have also sent their scouts to follow the player multiple times in the last months. So, keep an eye on this situation.”

Gvardiol continued his excellent form for RB Leipzig this campaign with a goal tonight in the Champions League against Manchester City as the German side drew 1-1 with Pep Guardiola’s team to set up an enticing last 16 second leg at the Etihad in two weeks’ time.