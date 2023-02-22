Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool future is under threat.

The Reds have endured one of their worst seasons in recent times. Not only are they out of the race for the Premier League title, but currently sitting seven points outside of the top four, it seems unlikely they’ll qualify for next season’s Champions League.

And while domestic success has so far eluded them, so has cup success. Crashing out of the FA and EFL Cup way ahead of time against Brighton and Man City, respectively, Liverpool’s season hinges entirely on the Champions League.

However, drawn against defending champions Real Madrid in the competition’s round of Last 16, manager Jurgen Klopp would have been fearing the worst as his team prepared for a repeat of the 2017-18 final, which saw the La Liga giants run out 3-1 winners.

Although this season’s matchup is only at its halfway stage, after being thumped 5-2 at home, the Reds face a mammoth task going to Madrid and turning the tie around, and as CaughtOffside exclusively reported at the start of the month, Klopp’s future largely depends on how the team perform in Europe’s most prestigious cup competition.

Consequently, following Tuesday night’s remarkable showing, which saw the 2019-20 Premier League winners crumble despite leading 2-0 early in the first half, Klopp has come under even more pressure.

According to our sources, prior to Tuesday night’s first leg at home, conversations regarding the manager’s position between the club’s senior hierarchy had already taken place.

One source inside the club has described feelings toward Klopp as ‘samesy’ and in need of ‘freshening up’ with ‘a lot of players looking like they’ve lost their appetite’.

Ahead of what looks like a crucial period for the German, Liverpool’s decision-makers have earmarked Julian Naglesmann as a potential replacement.

The 35-year-old, currently in charge of Bayern Munich, has three years left on his deal but sources believe he would ‘jump at the chance’ to succeed Klopp and experience managing in the Premier League.

While a final decision over Klopp’s future has yet to be decided, it has been suggested that should Liverpool’s board proceed with parting ways with the German, he will be afforded the chance to resign out of respect for what he has achieved during his eight years in charge.