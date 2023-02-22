Liverpool monitoring 27-goal star ahead of summer window

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the situation of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The French international forward has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until the summer of 2025 but he has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Apparently, the player is unhappy at the French capital since signing a contract with them and he is prepared to pursue a new challenge as per Football Insider.

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the 24-year-old forward and the player himself admitted last year that he spoke to the Merseyside giants about a potential move before signing a new deal with PSG.

Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for any club. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to reignite their interest in signing the World Cup winner.

There is no doubt that Liverpool would have to shatter their club transfer record in order to stand any chance of signing him.

Mbappe has been in outstanding form this season scoring 27 goals and picking up 6 assists across all competitions. He was outstanding in the recently concluded World Cup as well scoring a hat trick for his side in the final.

It is no secret that Liverpool will have to improve their attacking options and someone like Mbappe could transform them in the final third. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.