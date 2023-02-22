Luka Modric’s classy response to Anfield reception after masterclass against Liverpool

At the age of 37, it is quite remarkable how Luka Modric is able to take over games in his position and the Real Madrid star put in a masterclass performance for the Anfield crowd against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The La Liga giants hammered the Reds 5-2 and the victory had Modric’s fingerprints all over it. The midfielder assisted the winner and his role in the fifth goal summed the player up as he bypassed the Liverpool midfield in the build-up.

The Croatia international reminded everyone just how good he is and it warranted the appreciation of Anfield, as the famous stadium applauded Modric off the pitch after being subbed for Toni Kroos.

On Wednesday morning, Modric responded to the reception by tweeting: “Thank you Anfield. Special atmosphere.”

This was a classy touch from Liverpool supporters as they showed respect to one of the greats of the sport, especially considering the result and the fact that he essentially knocked them out of the Champions League; while the midfield superstar showed the same respect back.