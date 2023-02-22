Man United and Tottenham target close to signing new contract with Premier League club

Man United and Tottenham target, Jordan Pickford, is close to signing a new contract at Everton despite the club being under threat of relegation.

The Blues are currently sat in 16th position in the Premier League standings and are just one point off the relegation zone. However, the Toffees look like they are on the rise having won two of their last three matches under new manager Sean Dyche.

Despite the threat of relegation, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has decided to sign a new contract with Everton and the deal is close to being completed, according to the Times. The England international has already spent six years at the Merseyside club and it is a team he must be happy being a part of as several of the Premier League’s biggest clubs have shown an interest.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United were keeping an eye on the availability of Jordan Pickford back in December when the Red Devils’ goalkeeping situation was up in the air. David de Gea is now expected to sign a new contract with the Manchester club and should be Erik ten Hag’s number one next season.

Tottenham were also said to be interested in the Everton goalkeeper to replace captain Hugo Lloris, reported the Sunday Mirror via Sky Sports, as the French shot-stopper is past his best.

The London club will now have to look elsewhere, as Pickford looks set to stay with Everton.