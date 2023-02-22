Manchester United are heavily scouting 23-year-old Serbian international

Manchester United are heavily scouting 23-year-old Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Petrovic is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers currently playing in the MLS. The New England Revolution number one has been capped twice by his country and was a finalist for the MLS goalkeeper of the year last season.

Now, according to journalist Tom Bogert, Manchester United have been heavily scouting Petrovic after his impressive displays in America.

Sources: Manchester United heavily scouting New England Revolution and Serbia int’l goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. No official contact between clubs yet. Petrovic, 23, quickly recognized among best GKs in MLS. Two caps with Serbia. Finalist for MLS GK of the Year last season. pic.twitter.com/8iNzhi7FSF — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 19, 2023

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, Manchester United are in desperate need of a new goalkeeper. Even if De Gea signs a new deal, Erik ten Hag may be considering bringing in Petrovic to compete with the Spaniard.

De Gea has been questioned a fair amount over the last few years due to the struggles he has with the ball at his feet.

This could be a key reason for Manchester United to consider replacing him, but allowing him to leave on a free transfer wouldn’t make sense regardless of who they bring in in the goalkeeping department.