Manchester United are looking to bring in a reliable goalscorer at the end of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Red Devils want to bring in a marquee striker in the summer and they have identified the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko as targets.

Kane has a contract with Tottenham until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether the player decides to move on at the end of the season. Spurs could be forced to consider a sale if the player refuses to sign an extension with them.

Meanwhile, Napoli are thought to be unwilling to sell Victor Osimhen in the summer and the Nigerian is likely to cost a premium.

As far as Benjamin Sesko is concerned, the 19-year-old is reportedly a long-term target for Manchester United but the player has already agreed to join RB Leipzig at the end of the season. It seems unlikely that the German club will allow the player to leave any time soon.

Manchester United have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford as their main goal scorer this season but the England international leads more support in their attack. Furthermore, he is more suited to the role of a left-sided forward.

Bringing in a quality goalscorer should be a top priority for the Red Devils. Manchester United are well placed to secure Champions League qualification and they could end up winning a domestic trophy as well. The Red Devils have the resources to pull off a big-money signing as well and it remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.