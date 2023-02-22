Manchester United are plotting a double Leicester City swoop ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United strengthened during the January transfer window by bringing in Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst, but both players were only signed on loan.

In the summer, Manchester United may look to back Erik ten Hag once again but hopefully spend a little more money, particularly if a potential new owner is in place.

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are considering a move for two Leicester City players. The report claims that Manchester United are interested in signing both James Maddison and Youri Tielemans. The latter is out of contract at the end of the season, so it could be a busy race to secure his signature.

Maddison has been sensational for Leicester over the last few years and no doubt has earnt a move to a bigger club. The England international deserves to be playing European football rather than struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him push for a move during the summer transfer window.