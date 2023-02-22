‘Never gave up’: Alan Shearer seriously impressed with one Liverpool player’s work-rate despite Madrid defeat

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic after his performance against Real Madrid. 

Liverpool were defeated heavily by Champions of Europe Real Madrid, who scored five times at Anfield to put themselves in the driving seat ahead of the return leg in Spain.

Despite the disappointing Liverpool performance, Shearer picked out one player who stood out for the Premier League side.

More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United duo could return to squad but one player is ruled out
Leicester City lining up ambitious move for Juventus star
Manchester United are heavily scouting 23-year-old Serbian international

“It was a lesson for Stefan Bajcetic in how it could and should be done but he tried hard, worked hard and never gave up. However, he is in there with some of the best in there tonight, it was always going to be difficult for him,” said Shearer, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live.

More Stories Stefan Bajcetic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.