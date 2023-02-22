Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing James Maddison from Leicester City at the end of the season.

The Magpies are looking to add craft and goals from the central areas and they have identified the 26-year-old England international as a potential target as per Football Insider.

Maddison will be out of contract in the summer of 2024 and Leicester City could be forced to consider a sale at the end of the season if the player does not renew his contract.

Maddison has been in fine form this season scoring 9 goals in the Premier League and picking up 5 assists along the way. The former Norwich City midfielder has been a major hit in the Premier League since his move to Leicester and he will be eyeing a step up in his career now.

Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification and the Magpies could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities at a higher level.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they certainly have the finances to tempt the player and the Foxes into a summer move.

He is well-settled in the Premier League and he could come in and make an immediate impact at St James’ Park next season.

Newcastle need to improve their attacking options if they want to challenge for major trophies and the arrival of Maddison will certainly help Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. The Magpies have been outstanding defensively this season but they have failed to find the back of the net consistently.

Maddison will help create more chances for his teammates and he has a proven track record of scoring goals consistently.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old will add a new dimension to the Newcastle attack with his ability from free kicks.

The Magpies will face competition from clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. It remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and secure the 26-year-old’s services.