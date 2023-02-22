Ryan Fraser has reportedly been omitted from Newcastle’s first team training squad just days before their Carabao Cup final match.

In an exclusive from The Mail’s Craig Hope, the Scottish international is not expected to return to the team and is training with the Under 21s as a result.

The 28-year old’s future at St. James’ Park has been up in the air for some time now, with him having not played since October.

Hope also reports that Fraser was allowed to leave Newcastle during the summer but because of the club’s failure to sign a new wide player, he remained at the club.

With Anthony Gordon now a Newcastle player, Fraser may now depart in the summer.

There had previously between some tension between Howe and Fraser at Bournemouth when the Scot refused to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium during the COVID-hit season that led to his move to Tyneside, but Howe has previously stated that any tension between themselves is now water under the bridge.

This looks like a very unfortunate end to Fraser’s Newcastle career after his move promised so much when he joined as a free agent almost three years ago.