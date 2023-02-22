Manchester United are considering attempting to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe if a takeover is completed.

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players currently playing in Europe. The PSG forward was exceptional for France at the recent World Cup and has played a pivotal role in PSG’s success over the last few years.

The French international could have the pick of any club in world football if he decided to leave PSG in the near future – you’d do well to find a club willing to turn him down.

Now, according to Football Insider, Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Mbappe if a big-money takeover is completed.

It’s going to take a serious amount of money to lure Mbappe away from PSG and that’s before taking into account the wages he’s likely to demand.

Mbappe is in a position where he’s able to demand whatever wages he wants as there will always be a club willing to sign him. Manchester United may not be able to afford him under their current regime, but depending on a change of ownership they could look to bring in the French superstar.