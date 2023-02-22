RB Leipzig vs Man City team news: Pep Guardiola reverts to a back four

Man City are back in Champions League action on Wednesday night as they travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Last 16 round.

The European trophy is the only thing Pep Guardiola is yet to win as Man City manager and the current City team could have a hard time achieving that, considering the way they have been playing this season.

The Premier League club finished top of their group ahead of Borussia Dortmund and drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest last time out.

Guardiola has made three changes from that side and it looks like the City boss has reverted back to four in defence. The Spanish coach has brought in Akanji, Ake and Mahrez for the European clash with Laporte, Foden and De Bruyne out of the starting 11 – with the English star being the only one to make the squad.

TEAM NEWS ? XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Alvarez, Gomez, Perrone, Foden, Charles, Palmer, Lewis, Robertson#ManCity pic.twitter.com/8dPv7mxJ4G — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 22, 2023

As for RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga outfit finished second in their group behind Real Madrid and will provide a stern test for Man City.

The German club are sat in fifth position in the league table and are in good form coming into the tie. Leipzig were very impressive at the weekend beating Wolfsburg 3-0 away from home and will be full of confidence in achieving a victory over the Premier League giants tonight.

Marco Rose has made two changes from the weekend’s win with Raum and Haidara being replaced by Halstenberg and Laimer.