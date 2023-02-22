Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois says Liverpool are not the same team from last year

Thibaut Courtois, the goalkeeper for Real Madrid, has claimed that Liverpool’s recent 5-2 defeat at Anfield is evidence that they are not the same team they were before.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp’s squad was only two games away from winning the quadruple, securing the FA Cup and League titles but losing the Premier League to Manchester City on the final day.

In the final, they lost to Real Madrid, but the Reds dominated the game, and Courtois’ heroics prevented a different outcome.

This year, however, Liverpool has been a shadow of its former self, with seven league defeats and eliminations from both the FA Cup and League Cup.

After a recent loss to Real Madrid, they are also in danger of being knocked out of the Champions League.

Courtois, who played against both last year’s and this season’s Liverpool sides, has noticed a significant difference in their performance.

In his post-game remarks, he stated that Liverpool’s defense is now more vulnerable.

Courtois also acknowledged that Real Madrid are always one of the favorites to win the Champions League and that their performance against Liverpool demonstrated this.

He told Movistar (via HITC):

“I think that Liverpool is not the same team from last year, you have to be honest. They are more fragile at the back. “Madrid will always be one of the favourites (to win the Champions League). We’ll see how far we’ll go.”

With Liverpool needing a miraculous comeback in the second leg of the Champions League match, they will need to win by at least four goals to progress to the next round.