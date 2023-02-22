Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois fires shots at Liverpool after Champions League mauling

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has fired shots at Liverpool after their victory over the English club on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the Champions League by five goals to two in the first leg of the opening knockout rounds.

Courtois made a huge error to gift Liverpool their second goal before Real Madrid began their comeback.

Despite his error, Courtois fired shots at Liverpool following the conclusion of the game, claiming they aren’t the side they once were.

Madrid are always going to fight until the end. Liverpool are not the team of last year, to be honest, they are more vulnerable,” said Courtois, as relayed by the Express.