‘Should be delayed’ – Former referee makes big claim on Nick Pope red-card

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has suggested that Nick Pope should be allowed to play in the League Cup final.

The Newcastle goalkeeper picked up a straight red card during the 2-0 defeat against Liverpool last week.

Alisson Becker’s quick release for Mo Salah was handled outside the box by Pope which saw him get sent off.

The sending off means he is set to miss the League Cup final against Manchester United this Sunday.

However, Hackett labelled his suspension “cruel” and he urged the authorities to allow Pope to play in the final against Manchester United.

He tweeted:

“Football can be very cruel and sadly because of a few seconds of almost doing something naturally Nick Pope Newcastle GK misses a final. The referee was correct to dismiss Pope. The authorities should delay the sanction to enable Pope to play. There I have said it.”

Newcastle have been excellent this season under Eddie Howe. They have only lost two games this season, both to Liverpool. They sit 5th in the league, just one point behind fourth place Tottenham and they also have a good chance of winning a trophy if they beat United on Sunday.