“The word is…” – Journalist reveals what he’s heard about Klopp and Liverpool

Journalist Neil Jones has claimed that Liverpool will look to back Jurgen Klopp financially in the summer.

“The word is that Klopp will be backed in the market, and he will need to be. Bellingham alone will cost well over £100m (€112m/$119m), but the Reds will need more than just the England star if they are to repair the damage done this season,” said Jones, writing for GOAL.

This comes after their disappointing, heavy defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Liverpool may need a freshen-up eventually in terms of a new manager, but sacking Klopp during the season could be catastrophic.

If Liverpool provide Klopp with some reinforcements in midfield, then the German manager has little excuse not to deliver results.