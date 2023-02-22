“The word is…” – Journalist reveals what he’s heard about Klopp and Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Journalist Neil Jones has claimed that Liverpool will look to back Jurgen Klopp financially in the summer.

 “The word is that Klopp will be backed in the market, and he will need to be. Bellingham alone will cost well over £100m (€112m/$119m), but the Reds will need more than just the England star if they are to repair the damage done this season,” said Jones, writing for GOAL.

This comes after their disappointing, heavy defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois fires shots at Liverpool after Champions League mauling
Chelsea looking to sign Benfica star during the summer transfer window after impressive season
Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United duo could return to squad but one player is ruled out

Liverpool may need a freshen-up eventually in terms of a new manager, but sacking Klopp during the season could be catastrophic.

If Liverpool provide Klopp with some reinforcements in midfield, then the German manager has little excuse not to deliver results.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.