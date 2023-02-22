West Ham United have been linked with a number of managers in recent weeks.

It appears that the Hammers are eyeing up a move for the former Liverpool and Chelsea manager Rafael Benitez.

David Moyes is under a lot of pressure following a series of disappointing performances and he is set to be sacked by the London club if the results do not improve soon.

Apparently, the West Ham board have already sounded out agents regarding the availability of managers and the 62-year-old Spaniard is currently on standby and is keen to manage West ham.

As per reports, Benitez wants a 40-month contract at West Ham and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers are prepared to accept his demands.

West Ham are currently fighting for their place in the Premier League next season and it remains to be seen whether Moyes can turn things around and guide them to safety this season.

If the Scottish manager fails to get them firing once again, Benitez could prove to be a quality acquisition. The Spaniard has proven himself at major clubs across multiple leagues and he could transform West Ham in the coming months.