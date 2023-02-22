Video: Chelsea loanee scores late winner in crucial Champions League tie

Inter Milan go into the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Porto 1-0 ahead thanks to a goal from Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku. 

It has been a tough season for the Belgian striker, who has missed most of it through injury, but the 29-year-old has now scored two goals in as many games with tonight’s strike being a big one.

Lukaku met a Barella cross with a header that hit the post but then followed it up by blasting the ball into the Porto net.

The goal was only the striker’s fourth of the season but he has given his side a good chance of going through to the next round, and also something for Chelsea to think about when he returns in the summer.

