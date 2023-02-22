(Video) Darwin Nunez is bundled over but doesn’t win a penalty

Posted by

Amid Liverpool’s disastrous loss to Real Madrid, a video has begun circulating of Darwin Nunez being pushed over in the box by Dani Carvajal but no penalty was given.

The Reds took an early two goal lead against the reigning European champions with goals from Nunez and Mo Salah, but a stunning turnaround from Los Blancos saw them crush Jurgen Klopp’s team 5-2 in the end.

After the loss, a video did the rounds on Twitter of the Uruguayan being shoved in the back by Dani Carvajal in the area, leading to questions of why nothing was given.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Riyad Mahrez puts Man City in front after horrendous Leipzig defending
Newcastle United winger banished from first-team training ahead of Carabao Cup final
Video: Real Madrid fans’ classy gesture as they chant “Liverpool” and applaud home fans

Looking at the video, it’s certainly not the most blatant shove in the back and it can be said that this appeal is a slightly raw attempt and salvaging some fairness from a match where Liverpool were simply outplayed in all areas of the pitch.

More Stories Dani Carvajal Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.