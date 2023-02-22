Video: Man City robbed of Champions League win after referee misses stonewall penalty

RB Leipzig and Man City played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash but were the Premier League side robbed of a penalty in the final moments of the match.

City took the lead in the tie after a wonderful finish from Mahrez capped off a dominant first half for the away side. However, the host came out firing in the second 45 and were the much better of the two teams. A Josko Gvardiol header made it 1-1 and that is the way the match deservedly finished.

Although the result was a fair one, Man City were seemingly robbed of a stonewall penalty in the last minute, as Henrichs clearly handled the ball in the box – which was missed by the referee and was not checked by VAR.