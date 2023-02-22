Mason Greenwood has been spotted in Manchester after the charges against him were dropped.

The CPS recently confirmed that the charges against Greenwood had been dropped.

There’s been plenty of discussions as what Greenwood’s next step will be, but he’s currently still suspended by Manchester United.

Mason Greenwood has been spotted with Harriet in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/MyhgrNysci — Morgan (@utdscope) February 21, 2023

As seen above, Greenwood has been spotted in Manchester. It remains to be seen whether Greenwood will ever play football in England again.