Video: Real Madrid fans’ classy gesture as they chant “Liverpool” and applaud home fans

Liverpool were on the wrong side of a hammering on Tuesday night as the Reds were defeated 5-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League Last 16 stage.

Having gone 2-0 up in the match, Liverpool let that lead slip and allowed Real Madrid to essentially kill the tie at Anfield.

Following the full-time whistle, there was maximum respect between both sides as Liverpool fans applauded the Madrid players for their performance and the away fans applauded the home fans and chanted “Liverpool”.