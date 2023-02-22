Video: Real Madrid fans’ classy gesture as they chant “Liverpool” and applaud home fans

Liverpool were on the wrong side of a hammering on Tuesday night as the Reds were defeated 5-2 by Real Madrid in the Champions League Last 16 stage.
Having gone 2-0 up in the match, Liverpool let that lead slip and allowed Real Madrid to essentially kill the tie at Anfield.
Following the full-time whistle, there was maximum respect between both sides as Liverpool fans applauded the Madrid players for their performance and the away fans applauded the home fans and chanted “Liverpool”.
Respect Time From Real Madrid Fans To Liverpool Fans :
Chanting Liverpool Liverpool#LiverpoolRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/z0DcQM512s
— Real Madrid Videos HDTV (@RMVideosHDTV) February 22, 2023