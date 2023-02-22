Video: Riyad Mahrez puts Man City in front after horrendous Leipzig defending

Manchester City
Man City have taken the lead in their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig in Germany thanks to a wonderful finish from Riyad Mahrez. 

The Premier League club have been in total control of the match but failed to create any clear-cut chances due to Leipzig’s good defending.

That all changed when Schlager gave away the ball on the edge of his box and Grealish played through Mahrez; Gvardiol completely missed the ball as he tried to intercept before the City winger finished wonderfully to make it 1-0.

