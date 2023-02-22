Video: Riyad Mahrez puts Man City in front after horrendous Leipzig defending

Man City have taken the lead in their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig in Germany thanks to a wonderful finish from Riyad Mahrez.

The Premier League club have been in total control of the match but failed to create any clear-cut chances due to Leipzig’s good defending.

That all changed when Schlager gave away the ball on the edge of his box and Grealish played through Mahrez; Gvardiol completely missed the ball as he tried to intercept before the City winger finished wonderfully to make it 1-0.

You can't drop your concentration against this City side! Grealish pounces on a Leipzig mistake and sends Mahrez through to put City 1-0 up!! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/VZOjmUCtNX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 22, 2023