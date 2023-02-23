24-year-old returns to Chelsea training after long-term injury and expected back for Leeds match

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is closing in on a comeback to Premier League action as the American returned to training on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has been out of action for almost two months after suffering a knee injury in the early stages of Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester City on 5 January but was back in training on Wednesday, reports the Evening Standard.

It is hard to say if the forward star has been missed by Graham Potter as the West London club have plenty of forward players but have not been scoring goals of late.

Pulisic is working towards a return against Leeds next week as the winger looks to help Potter get some results.

This news follows the positive update on N’Golo Kante this week, who has also returned to light training after more than six months out with a hamstring injury.

Over the next few weeks, both players will be playing for their futures at Chelsea as uncertainty currently hangs over their heads at present, as the West London club will certainly be looking to trim their squad in the summer.