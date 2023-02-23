Arsenal are hoping to agree on a new deal with the Swiss international midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The 30-year-old midfielder has a contract with the London club until the summer of 2024 and the Gunners are prepared to reward him for his improved performances this season as per 90min.

Xhaka has been a key player for Arsenal and he has rediscovered himself in an advanced role this season. The midfielder has 4 goals and 5 assists to his name across all competitions and it is no surprise that the Gunners are looking to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

The Swiss international has managed to turn his career around at the London club after being linked with a move away from Arsenal back in 2019. Xhaka was stripped of the club captaincy following a series of poor performances back then and a move away from London was on the cards. However, he has managed to cement his place as a key starter under Mikel Arteta now.

Apparently, the midfielder wants to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium and the two parties have already held talks regarding an extension. Furthermore, manager Arteta has given his seal of approval as well.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement in the coming months.

Apart from being a quality player, Xhaka remains one of the leaders in the Arsenal dressing room and the Gunners should look to hold on to him for the near future.