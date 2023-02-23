Arsenal saw a €70m bid rejected for Barcelona star in January

Arsenal saw a €70m bid rejected for Barcelona winger Raphinha during the January transfer window.

Raphinha signed for Barcelona in the summer transfer window last year after playing a pivotal role in helping Leeds escape relegation from the Premier League.

Raphinha has started around half of the league games available so far this season contributing with four goals and four assists in La Liga.

The Brazilian may be hoping for a little more game time than he’s received this campaign, and a Premier League club were looking to take advantage of his lack of minutes.

According to SPORT, Arsenal tried to sign Raphinha in the January transfer window for a fee of around €70m, but Barcelona rejected the offer.

Whether Raphinha would have been interested in a move back to the Premier League or not remains to be seen, but you’d imagine it would have been difficult for him to break into the starting eleven at Arsenal.

Raphinha is primarily a right-winger, the same position as Bukayo Saka, and the latter has been in sensational form this season and is regarded as one of the best in the world in his position.