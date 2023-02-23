Arsenal are ready to fight with some of Europe’s biggest clubs for the signing of Real Valladolid’s Spanish fullback Ivan Fresneda.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners are going to have to deal with interest in Fresneda from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Newcastle.

The 18-year old right back almost left Valladolid in January but ended up remaining loyal to his club, now making it more likely that he will leave in the summer.

The Standard also reports that Fresneda has a release clause of £26.5million and it looks like that clubs will have to pay that outright with the player’s contract at Valladolid not expiring until 2025.

Fresneda has made 10 appearances for his club in the league this season, with Valladolid continuing to fight for their right to stay in La Liga beyond this campaign as they sit just two points above the relegation zone after 22 matches.

With Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu the names that play at right back for Arsenal currently, Fresneda would be a welcome addition to the team, especially with the former more naturally suited to a centre back role.