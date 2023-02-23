Arsenal to demand £35m for player wanted by multiple Premier League clubs

Arsenal are set to demand around £35m for Folarin Balogun after an impressive season on loan at Reims.

According to a report from Football Insider, multiple Premier League clubs are interested in signing Balogun when he returns to Arsenal following his loan spell in France.

The young striker has been in sensational form and is currently battling it out for the golden boot in Ligue 1.

With Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah up front, Balogun could struggle to break into the starting eleven at Arsenal, and a report from Pianeta Milan, via 90min, has claimed that Arsenal will demand in the region of £35m for Balogun during the summer transfer window.

Whether Reims have the cash to buy Balogun on a permanent deal at that price remains to be seen, so it could be a competitive race for Premier League clubs looking to sign the young attacker.

He’s proved already that he’s capable of scoring goals at a decent level and there’s a good chance it could be translated to the Premier League.