Arsenal star closing in on new £10m-a-year contract amid Man City transfer interest

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is reportedly closing in on a new deal worth £10million a year amid interest from Manchester City, who have been monitoring his contract situation.

This is according to a report in the Daily Mail, who state that significant progress has been made on keeping the England international at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka has been a star performer for Arsenal in the last few years, and he’d surely also do a job for a club like Man City, who might soon need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Arsenal fans will be relieved that it now looks like Saka will be committing his future to the club, which would be another great piece of news following Gabriel Martinelli’s recent contract extension.

As recently revealed by Ben Jacobs exclusively for CaughtOffside, Saka has a strong relationship with Arteta, and the feeling has long been that he would eventually agree to sign a new contract.

“Saka loves Arsenal and the team are flying right now, so the only thought at the moment is about staying at Arsenal and the talks are progressing,” Jacobs said.

“He loves Arsenal, he believes in the project, he believes in the manager, and he’s integral to the team, so it is just now about the two parties coming together.”