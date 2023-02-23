Bad news for Tottenham as key star confirmed to be out of action until November

Rodrigo Bentancur will not be wearing a Tottenham shirt anytime soon as the midfielder is out of action until November following surgery on his knee.

The 25-year-old suffered an ACL injury in Spur’s defeat to Leicester earlier in the month and has had surgery to repair the damage this week according to Sky Sports, which means the Uruguay international will not return to the pitch until at least November.

This is a massive blow to Tottenham and Antonio Conte as Bentancur is a key player for the Italian coach’s side and they have often suffered when the midfielder is not present.

BREAKING: Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has undergone surgery on his knee and is not expected to return until November at the earliest.pic.twitter.com/jq6r8vjC59 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2023

Midfield is an area that Tottenham do not have a lot of depth in as summer signing Yves Bissouma is also out injured.

The only players that can fill Bentancur’s role are Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr, but those young stars are not at the level required to play at the highest level for Tottenham right now, which means that Conte’s team will certainly feel the Uruguayan’s absence for the rest of the season.