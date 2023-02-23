Barcelona ‘increasingly confident’ of reuniting with Lionel Messi

As per a report from 90min, Barcelona are ‘increasingly confident’ of convincing Lionel Messi to return to the club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The report claims that the club is making considerable efforts to mend their relationship with the player and his family after his abrupt and shock departure from Barcelona.

It further adds that the club’s President, Joan Laporta, recently held a meeting with Messi’s father to discuss the potential implications of a move back to Barcelona for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

While Messi’s current contract with PSG ends in the summer, he has the option to extend it, but some reports are linking him with a move to MLS club Inter Miami. However, the report from 90min suggests that Messi is not very keen on the idea of moving to the USA, as he believes it would reduce his chances of winning future Ballon d’Or awards.

Messi’s surprising exit from Barcelona in 2021 left fans outraged at the way the club treated their star player. However, PSG soon offered him a lucrative contract, and he joined the French club, where he has scored 27 goals and assisted 29 others in 61 appearances.

While his future at PSG remains uncertain, a return to Barcelona could be a possibility.

Xavi, Messi’s former teammate and current coach of Barcelona, has recently expressed his desire to reunite with the legendary footballer, stating that “the doors are always open for him” and that “the best footballer in history would always fit in” at Barcelona.

A return to the club where he spent almost his entire career could be the perfect place for Messi to retire and receive the send-off from fans that he deserves.