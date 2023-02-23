Big boost for Jurgen Klopp as player who can help Liverpool’s situation returns to training

Tuesday night was yet another miserable game for Liverpool this season as the Reds’ defence was torn apart by Real Madrid, but a key star who can help in that area of the pitch has now returned to training. 

Jurgen Klopp’s defence has had a tough time this season and both Gomez and Van Dijk put in poor performances on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

The German coach will soon be able to call on Ibrahima Konate to help strengthen his defence as the French star has returned to training, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Konate will be back soon for Liverpool
Konate has been absent since the FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Brighton on January 29 after suffering a hamstring problem.

The France international has arguably been Liverpool’s best centre-back this season and being in training on Thursday indicates that he will be back soon to help Klopp’s team as they prepare for Saturday evening’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

