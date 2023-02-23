Bournemouth are reportedly looking to bring in a new goalkeeper at the end of the season and they are keen on signing the Hellas Verona star Lorenzo Montipo.

The 27-year-old has conceded just 4 goals in 7 league games and his form has not gone unnoticed.

As per Calciomercato, the player is thought to be on the radar of a number of clubs and the likes of Galatasaray are thought to be keen on securing his services.

The Premier League side have recently sent scouts to watch the player in action and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with a concrete offer at the end of the season.

The Cherries already have Neto, Mark Travers and Darren Randolph at their disposal.

It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to part with some of their current goalkeeping options in order to make way for Montipo.

The likes of Neto and Randolph are in their twilight years and it makes sense for Bournemouth to get rid of the duo and bring in someone who can sort out their goal-keeping situation for the foreseeable future.